Upper Darby Township License and Inspection issued a continuance of Thursday night's zoning meeting that could alter a neighborhood adjacent to the famed Nile Swim Club.
In the Zoom meeting, which has now been continued to Feb. 9, William J. Santora has applied for a special exception to allow a Solid Waste Management Facility to be situated at 41 S. Union Ave in Lansdowne. This site is across from residential homes, neighborhood churches, a daycare center, the Yeadon Park. The Nile Swim Club, the nation’s first Black-owned pool club, is located nearby at 513 S Union Ave in Yeadon.
Currently, 41 S. Union Ave. is the site of Safeguard Self Storage. Santora is CEO of A&E Construction Co. in Upper Darby, alongside his brother Anthony Santora, president of A&E. Advanced Chemicals Inc. also lists that address.
William Santora of A&E Construction Co. was represented by Mike Robinson of Fox Rothschild.
Several attorneys spoke of an adverse environmental impact by this application. Charles Gibbs represented Yeadon Borough.
Peter Mylonas represented 242 Pembrook Properties, LLC, which is located near 41 South Union Ave. Mylonas said 242 Pembrook Properties “would have a direct and immediate discernible adverse effect because of the proposed use of this property as far as environmental issues but also with respect to increased traffic congestion with the proposed anticipated delivery trucks bringing trash [in].”
Carl Ewald represented the Lansdowne Borough, which also opposes the zoning change.
“The borough’s facilities are directly across the street and the borough’s residents are directly across the street," he said. "South Union is known for heavy flooding. The traffic would be a problem and the dust and noise would be a problem for the residents.”
Lansdowne Borough Mayor Tony Campuzano said many residents who live on Union Avenue have experienced anguish over the years.
“We had a radioactive problem down there with the EPA," Campuzano said. "Whatever you're putting over there, it's going to create a dust and smell. We are very concerned for our residents.”
Robinson said that would not be a problem.
“This is not a waste processing facility, the way that the zoning code classifies what my client intends to do,” Robinson said.
Santora did a PowerPoint presentation detailing the new facility.
“I plan on parking regular can dumpsters, not trash," he said. "When we have nothing to do with the trash business. And if we did — you're not even allowed to bring the trash back — you have to bring it to a transfer station.”
Santora admitted this is a new business venture. “There could be 10 trucks a day. There could be 20 trucks a day on a good day. I doubt it, but I guess.”
Santora testified that he’s not going to be delivering any full dumpsters to this property, and he is not going to stockpile any type of construction debris now that he’s amended his application.
“The fact that you're now saying that you're not going to store or have any waste be brought to the property, what kind of guarantees can we have as good neighbors who are going to be good neighbors?,” asked Pastor T.L. Lucky, whose Sword of the Spirit Church of the Living God is next door to the property at 71 South Union Ave. “Who's to say that they won't bring toxic materials that would be residues in these dumpsters when they bring them back, supposedly empty.”
Santora testified the dumpster will return empty.
