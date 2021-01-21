The Nile Swim Club members, friends and members of the Lansdowne/Yeadon Borough community, are protesting the proposed construction of a solid waste disposal facility near the nation’s first Black-owned pool club.
Upper Darby Township License and Inspection has scheduled a zoning meeting Thursday night at 7 p.m. via zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85611212683?pwd=bml4U3Nqdk5zb2VmdFRCcFhrRFFFUT09 Meeting ID: 856 1121 2683 Passcode: 602980 on the matter.
Upper Darby Township L&I has received an application from William J. Santora for a special exception to allow a Solid Waste Management Facility situated at 41 S. Union Ave in Lansdowne. This site is across from residential homes, neighborhood churches, a daycare center, the Yeadon Park. The Nile Swim Club is located nearby at 513 S Union Ave in Yeadon.
Currently, 41 S. Union Ave. is the site of Safeguard Self Storage. Bill Santora is CEO of A&E Construction Co. in Upper Darby, alongside his brother Anthony Santora, President of A&E. Advanced Chemicals Inc. also lists that address.
Anthony F. Patterson Sr., Nile Board President, said the waste facility will sit behind the self-storage building.
“They acquired all the land," Patterson said. "The Nile Swim Club and its members are totally against this waste disposal plant blocks away from our pool, as well as the community. We have well over a thousand members and in reaching out to our members, many of them signed the petition; they are totally against this in our community.”
Patterson said there is a lot of land behind the storage facility.
"Basically they put the storage facility on the front of the land that they purchased and now they're looking to put this waste facility behind it,” he said.“We're okay with having storage units there, for those who want to store their belongings. But as far as a waste dump in our community [goes], that is unacceptable.”
Yeadon Borough Council President LaToya Monroe said the zoning application is for the property adjacent to the storage facility, and a residential area is no place for a solid waste dump.
“I am appalled that this company thinks so little of our community that they would propose such an atrocity within a stone’s throw of our park, swim club, places of worship and homes,” Monroe said. “This is the true definition of environmental racism. We will not stand for our community being disproportionately exposed to toxic air and water. We are calling on the zoning board to reject this application immediately.”
