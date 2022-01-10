A local community advocate is gearing up to clean up a neighborhood in Philadelphia’s Olney section.
Terrill Haigler, also known as “Ya Fav Trashman,” will hold a Martin Luther King Day of Service Clean Up on Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the 19120 ZIP code. He will announce the exact address Friday.
“I’m trying to raise the standard that we have for our neighborhoods and also the standards that our elected officials have for these neighborhoods and that they put it higher on the priority list,” Haigler says of his clean-up efforts.
While officials have been focused on the city’s uptick in gun violence, he also wants them to address the trash problem.
“I know that gun violence is a big thing but I think that gun violence and the way that a neighborhood looks is directly connected,” Haigler said.
“So if we would invest more resources into cleaning our neighborhoods and showing our neighborhoods that we care and that someone is looking out for them, I think that the mindset and the energy in certain communities that have high gun violence will start to shift,” he continued.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle, Brown’s Super Stores chairman/CEO Jeff Brown and other community leaders have agreed to help with the cleaning efforts.
Haigler said he hopes more politicians will turn out for the event that is expected to draw upwards of 150 volunteers.
“The point is to invite elected officials so that they can see the before and after and ignite in them some follow through and some execution and preventable measures,” Haigler said. “My goal is to clean and then have follow through.”
He’s calling for cameras to be installed at sites where dumping has been occurring so that dumpers can be identified and fined.
Haigler shared a video on social media highlighting an area near the next cleanup site. The video shows school children walking in the street because the sidewalks are cluttered with litter, mattresses and trash bags.
This Friday, Haigler plans to knock on doors in the Olney neighborhood where the cleanup will be held and encourage residents to attend.
“That is how you shift behavior,” said Haigler, who started his platform as Ya Fav Trashman in 2020. “You let them know that you’re not a forgotten community — that there is somebody out here that cares.”
This marks Haigler’s second annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day cleanup event. Last year, volunteers cleaned six abandoned lots and picked up 6 tons of trash in North Philadelphia. He’s set a goal to pick up 10 tons of trash during this year’s event.
The cleanup is being sponsored by companies like Jack Daniel, Titos Vodka, BreakThruBeverage, Vicinity Energy, The Rounds.co, Saxby’s Coffee, Sharing Excess and Verte Luxe.
The event goes beyond cleaning up the area, he said. A team will provide 200 boxes of groceries to community residents and coats will be given out to anyone who needs them.
Haigler said he plans to hold two community cleanups on the first and third Saturday of every month throughout 2022.
