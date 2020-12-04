For the past four years, WURD, the only African American owned and operated talk radio station in Pennsylvania, has presented its Empowerment Expo. Each year the interactive event includes panel discussions, a holiday marketplace, a special guest honoree and much more.
This year because of the pandemic, the station stuck close to home and honored one of its own, Philadelphia Radio legend Cody Anderson.
Anderson, who served as the first general manager of WURD, was instrumental in WURDs birth. He was previously the president and General Manager of WDAS as well as the owner and general manager of WHAT.
WURD Radio President and CEO Sara Lomax-Reese said she wishes she could take credit for the idea of honoring Anderson but that idea can from a station listener.
“He was like 'yeah you guys really need to honor Cody Anderson and give him his flowers while he's here.' It was a great idea, and it made all the sense in the world given Cody's role, his history and his career in giving so many people opportunities in the radio business,” Lomax-Reese said.
A number of dignitaries from music, radio, television and more joined in the celebration of the living legend, the “Fix My Life” television star Iyanla Vanzant. Cody gave Vanzant her start in radio at WHAT. The self-help guru said Anderson’s personality and friendship inspired her to be a better person.
“What people don't know about you is your heart. And that's what I know so I bow to you," Vanzant said. "Thank you. I salute you. I honor you. Know that I love you. I thank you for loving me, guiding me no matter where I go or what I do. I always have in the back of my mind that I got to make you proud."
Music legend and Sound of Philadelphia architect Kenny Gamble waxed on about his younger years spent with his friend Anderson and joked that he could go on forever saying good things about him.
“We could do this every week," Gamble said. "I've been knowing Cody for a long, long, long time. And he's a wonderful person. He’s always been for the people. He’s always been for the community and he's given up a lot for our community."
Anderson’s Electric Magazine co-host Vikki Leach said she knew he was special from their first interaction.
“I came to Philadelphia from the south Fayetteville, North Carolina and many people I've met in Philadelphia didn't look at you," Leach said. "They talked with you but they didn't look at you. They only heard your first name, if they heard that. At our first meeting, Cody looked at me and pronounced my name, to me, that is a very important part of getting to know someone."
Anderson’s son, Bill, joined the celebration to sing their father’s praises. A broadcaster, Bill Anderson shared how it wasn’t always easy following in his dad’s footsteps.
“It used to be a struggle when people would continuously call me ‘Cody son’. Some people would say, ‘you got an opportunity because you were Cody’s son’. And as I've gotten older, I wear it as a badge of honor," he said. "It's something that I proudly say to people. I walk through neighborhoods and claim being Cody’s son. I live my life as Cody’s son and honestly, if that is all I'm ever known for, I'm okay with that because that is a tremendous honor. We love you."
Anderson, who took all of the compliments and praise in stride, said his community continues to inspire him and he sees it as an honor to serve that community.
“This is personal," he said. "I believe the goal of radio is to inform and share information because we are in fact, the center of this community. I found out some time ago, what this radio station means to this community.
"The bottom line is, they know you really care about them. We each have different philosophies and different ways of treating them but as long as you're true to it, they know."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.