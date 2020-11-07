Wallace, Jr. Funeral
Nathaniel Lee
Tribune Correspondent
Members of the community came out to bid their final farewell to Walter Wallace, Jr. who was laid to rest Saturday at National Baptist Temple Church, 1628 W. Master Street in North Philadelphia.
The 27-year-old was killed during an altercation with police sparking a round of protests, looting and subsequent curfews in Philadelphia. Walters, who was said to have had mental health issues, was shot multiple times by police summoned to the house by relatives expecting help to arrive. Instead, he was killed by police.
Hundreds lined up outside the church waiting their turn to view the body as the church choir sang. Visitors were required wear masks and to maintain social distancing, given temperature checks and had their hands sprayed with sanitizer as they entered one at a time, 6 feet apart.
“I love the outpouring of love and support not only from Walter Wallace, Jr’s. extended family but from folks in the community that came out from different offices, organizations and activists who really took this issue to heart and have been trying to organize around these issues for years,” said activist and community organizer Gabriel Bryant.
Bryant said that the Wallace incident was really “the culmination of a lot of issues”.
“It’s just good to see the love today,” he said.
“We’ve dealt with a whole summer of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, all the names, and now we have one more name to add that’s local,” Said Bryant when asked what he thought the Black community should do once the funeral is over and the people returned to their homes.
“I think one of the things we have to do is to think about what strategies can we employ from our own space. If that’s media, organizing, creating new institutions, really trying to make sure that the city knows that people who have mental health challenges should not be killed, should not be challenged and the cops should not be called on them so we need new strategies.”
“I think now is a time for care and comfort,” said Maurice Henderson, National Men of Color Association president and Majority Inspector of Elections in West Philadelphia.
Henderson echoed the call made by numerous city residents and officials for retraining local police on how to better handle situations such as those which resulted in Wallace’s death.
“The police are taught to shoot to kill. They are not taught to shoot to maim so there is a need for them to have tasers, stun guns and certain things,” said Henderson.
“Today is a tragedy and the community will continue to suffer with grief and loss.”
“I believe that those officers could have done better so I mourn for the family, I mourn for the community but mental and trauma informed health is really important. We can do better community,” he said.
“This illustrates once again how important it is to retrain our police, said Hosea James Givan, II, chairman of the National Give Back for Kids Campaign, a nonprofit organization founded in 2009.
“We are dealing with a young man who obviously had mental health issues. If you had proper training, you should be able to identify that and deescalate that situation. We have to do better in the training in these police officers. They are not acting in the way we need them to react in tense situation,” he said.
