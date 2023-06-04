Jamica Love

Jamica Love, the first chief diversity officer at the Virginia Military Institute, has resigned. — Photo/Virginia Military Institute

Jamica Love, the first chief diversity officer at the Virginia Military Institute, has resigned, the college’s superintendent announced.

“She has been singularly focused on preparing our cadets for the world which they will enter after graduation and making VMI an inclusive institution for any interested and qualified prospective cadet, faculty, or staff member,” retired Army Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins, the superintendent of the state-run military college in Lexington, wrote in an email to the school’s community.

CNN

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.