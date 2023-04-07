kamala Harris

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 09: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about the ongoing political turmoil in Brazil after ceremonially swearing-in Elizabeth Bagley as the U.S. Ambassador to Brazil at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on January 09, 2023 in Washington, DC. Bagley's past diplomacy work includes serving as the U.S. Ambassador to Portugal and as the U.S. Delegate to the United Nations General Assembly. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

 Kevin Dietsch

 Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Nashville on Friday to advocate for gun control and meet with the a pair of state lawmakers who were expelled from the General Assembly after they protested in favor of gun control on the state House floor.

Harris is set to meet with advocates and lawmakers including two former Tennessee Democratic Reps. Justin Jones and Rep. Justin Pearson, both Black men, who were expelled for protesting for gun control. Harris' trip is meant to convey the administration's seriousness about gun reform and democracy at large, and Harris will renew the Biden administration's call for a ban on assault-style weapons while there, a White House official said.

CNN 

