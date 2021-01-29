Dr. Ala Stanford is issuing a call to members of Black fraternities and sororities in Philadelphia.
She is encouraging them to don their respective letters and participate in the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium’s Divine 9 Vaccination day on Feb. 2.
“We are in a pandemic and we need more leaders,” said Stanford, who founded the BDCC to help mitigate the spread and death associated with the coronavirus.
“I’m calling on you to help us lead.”
The Divine 9 consists of nine organizations including the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.; Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.; Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc; Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc.; Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.; Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.; Phi Beta Sigma Inc. Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.
The event for Divine 9 members will be held Feb 2 from noon to 8 p.m. at Christian Stronghold Baptist Church, 4701 Lancaster Ave. where the BDCC will be administering the Moderna vaccine.
Stanford is hoping that they will come out to be vaccinated and encourage others in the Black community to do the same.
“The largest group of professional Black members of society in Philadelphia that I thought I could call on quickly was the Divine Nine because they are in all walks of life,” said Stanford, who is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha.
She says members of these organizations can be instrumental in helping people who don’t have Internet access, such as some of the elderly who may need assistance signing up to be vaccinated.
This comes as Black Philadelphians currently made up a 14.9% of the administered COVID-19 vaccines, as of Friday.
According to Stanford, BDCC has vaccinated more than 3,000 people since the organization started offering vaccination clinics. She says about 26,000 people have signed up to receive the vaccine.
Stanford highlighted the need to focus on ensuring that African Americans receive the vaccination, as they are being disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus.
“The data in our city shows that African Americans are hospitalized more,” Stanford explained.
“They are on the ventilators more. They are dying more. They are contracting the disease more and subsequently when they don’t die they have more side effects, so that is my focus.”
The Divine 9 vaccination event will be held Feb 2 from noon to 8 p.m. at Christian Stronghold Baptist Church, 4701 Lancaster Ave.
Participants must register at www.blackdoctorsconsortium.com, be a city resident and meet the criteria to be vaccinated during Phase 1b in accordance with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. This phase is open to frontline essential workers, those who live and work in congregate settings, those over the age of 75 and people with certain high-risk medical conditions such as cancer, diabetes, chronic kidney disease and those under care for organ transplantation.
On Friday, the Department of Public Health announced 422 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 105,715. The health department also announced 49 new probable cases from rapid antigen tests.
Eighteen additional fatalities have been reported in Philadelphia, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,866.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.