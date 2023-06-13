Syria US

FILE - American military convoy patrol in Hassakeh, Syria, on Feb. 8, 2022. A helicopter accident in northeastern Syria over the weekend left 22 American service members injured, the U.S. military said Tuesday, June 13, 2023, adding that the cause of the accident was under investigation and that no enemy fire involved. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad, File)

BEIRUT — A helicopter accident in northeastern Syria over the weekend left 22 American service members injured, the U.S. military said Tuesday, adding that the cause of the accident was under investigation and that no enemy fire was involved.

The military statement said the service members were receiving treatment and 10 were moved to "higher care facilities" outside the region.

The Associated Press 

