Niger Aid Worker Freed

FILE - Els Woodke speaks about the 2016 kidnapping of her husband Jeffrey Woodke, photo on video monitor, in West Africa, during a news conference in Washington, Nov. 17, 2021. The Biden administration says the American aid worker who was kidnapped in Niger six years ago has been released from custody. Jeffrey Woodke was kidnapped from his home in Abalak, Niger, in October 2016 by men who ambushed and killed his guards and forced him at gunpoint into their truck, where he was driven north toward Mali’s border. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

 Cliff Owen

NIAMEY, Niger — An American aid worker held by Islamic extremists in West Africa for more than six years and a French journalist abducted almost two years ago were both freed Monday, authorities said.

They were brought together to Niger’s capital. U.S. officials said no ransom had been paid for aid worker Jeffery Woodke, praising Niger’s government for helping his release. The French government did not comment on how journalist Olivier Dubois' freedom was won.

The Associated Press 

