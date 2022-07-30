The Office of the Philadelphia Sheriff and Sheriff Rochelle Bilal held its second Unity in the Community event on Saturday at the Mount Airy Church of God in Christ on Ogontz Avenue. Many community partners, nonprofit organizations, elected officials, and other city agencies participated. The event included a job fair with Amazon and other employers, children’s activities, live performances and free food for all, courtesy of Brown’s Shop-Rite and Philabundance.
