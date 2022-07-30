The Office of the Philadelphia Sheriff and Sheriff Rochelle Bilal held its second Unity in the Community event on Saturday at the Mount Airy Church of God in Christ on Ogontz Avenue. Many community partners, nonprofit organizations, elected officials, and other city agencies participated. The event included a job fair with Amazon and other employers, children’s activities, live performances and free food for all, courtesy of Brown’s Shop-Rite and Philabundance.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.