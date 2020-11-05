Philadelphia Federation of Teachers President Jerry Jordan says the union does not want faculty and students returning to schools because of a COVID-19 surge.
Teachers were initially due Monday in advance of a Nov. 30 return for children in the school district’s prekindergarten through second grades. However, the Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. said the teachers will now return on Nov. 16 due to logistics.
Jordan cited concerns around Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading infectious disease specialist, prediction that the country could surpass 100,000 new coronavirus cases a day and experience rising deaths.
“Putting teachers back into schools with children – particularly in Philadelphia where we have primarily Black and brown children whose communities have been hit hardest by COVID-19 – that it is just not a wise decision to make,” Jordan said.
“We’ve been teaching remotely and we should continue until the virus is controllable. It’s going in the opposite direction now.“
Jordan said scientists are saying this surge is going to be worse than the initial hit that the country experienced from COVID-19.
He stressed that the safety of children and staff is paramount.
“Sacrificing one life is much too much and we can’t sacrifice a child or children,” Jordan said.
He said many of the teachers are fearful of being exposed to the virus.
“Many of our members live in multi-generational households so they are very cognizant,” Jordan said.
“They have a fear of taking something home.”
School District spokesperson Monica Lewis said that the district is not commenting on Jordan’s concerns.
“We continue to make sure that we continue to communicate with the PFT to make sure we are on track for our students, but we don’t have any comment specifically to his concerns,” she said.
Jordan acknowledged that online learning has come with challenges.
“The best opportunity is for students to learn face-to-face and teachers want to teach face-to- face, but we’re never had COVID-19 and these conditions that have warranted such change in the way of which we live,” he said.
Jordan said that many of the school district’s aging buildings don’t have adequate ventilation, which can be dangerous.
“The safety of children and staff is paramount and that has to be looked at,” he added.
“If the kids are not safe then you’re not going to be able to educate.”
