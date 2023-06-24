Britain Battle of Bamber Bridge Aniversary

Clinton Smith, chair of Preston Black History Group is seen by the Ye Olde Hob Inn in Bamber Bridge near Preston, England, Thursday, June 22, 2023. What is now known as the Battle of Bamber Bridge erupted there on June 24, 1943 when white military police officers confronted Black soldiers enjoying a night off in the local pub. — AP Photo/Jon Super

BAMBER BRIDGE, England — The village of Bamber Bridge in northwestern England is proud of the blow it struck against racism in the U.S. military during World War II.

When an all-Black truck regiment was stationed in the village, residents refused to accept the segregation ingrained in the U.S. Army. Ignoring pressure from British and American authorities, pubs welcomed the GIs, local women chatted and danced with them, and English soldiers drank alongside men they saw as allies in the war against fascism.

The Associated Press

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.