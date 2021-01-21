President Joe Biden has proposed a $1.9 trillion dollar rescue plan for tackling the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic challenges.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) said that it is important that Biden’s proposal makes it through the Senate and House.
“This is going to be difficult but it’s the first thing that we have to do because it gets at the two big problems — the virus and jobs,” the senator said during an interview with The Tribune.
Known as the American Rescue Plan, the package bolsters many of the measures in Congress' $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill from March and in the $900 billion legislation from December.
Key elements of Biden’s proposal includes a $1,400 a person stimulus payment, aid to state and local governments, a boost for coronavirus testing and vaccination efforts, enhanced unemployment, aid to childcare providers, renters and schools and raising the federal minimum wage of $15 per hour.
“I think that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris not only want to focus on the immediate needs whether its vaccines or getting schools open — but to make it big enough so you could have a beginning at least of a transformative impact on people’s lives,” Casey says of the proposal.
The plan has garnered support from national organizations such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and SEIU, however some Republicans have criticized the effort for being too expensive.
“For those who are saying that it’s too big and it’s too expensive, they aren’t paying attention to the reality of the horror and the reality out there,” Casey said.
He wants Biden's proposal to receive bi-partisan support.
"I think there is a very likely prospect that the bill can pass. I'm not certain that it will pass in the form that it is in now," Casey said.
He acknowledged that Democrats will have to engage in negotiations with Republicans for the measure to pass.
"The last time I checked we won the presidential election," Casey said.
"We now have a majority in the Senate and we have a majority in the House. We should try to get it passed either with them or without them. But I think it's always better to start with a bipartisan effort."
Casey also called for former President Donald Trump to be held accountable for his role in inciting a mob attack on the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, which left five people dead.
The House impeached Trump last week following the insurrection. Casey said the U.S. Senate is duty bound to conduct an impeachment trial.
“My view of this is even if he’s not convicted in the U.S. Senate, that is still accountability that would not be imposed if we just said well it’s too late, let’s not do this,” he said.
“The second measure of accountability — at least potentially — is the potential of barring him from serving in federal office.”
Casey said Sens. Tom Cruz (R-Texas) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) should be censured over spearheading objections to Pennsylvania’s Electoral College votes after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol demanding that the election be overturned.
