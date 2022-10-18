President Biden's strategy for the next deadly pandemic calls for the U.S. to produce a test for a new pathogen within 12 hours of its discovery and enough vaccine to protect the nation within 130 days.
Those instructions are outlined in the administration's plan to defend against biological threats, from naturally occurring infectious diseases to man-made weapons of mass destruction. Known as the National Biodefense Strategy, the new framework seeks to better define the government's responsibilities, objectives and deadlines in a crisis, and places the White House at the center of the response.
A senior administration official said the U.S. is preparing for an era of pandemics, in which the nation must detect, prevent and respond to the increased risk of biological threats. Some objectives outlined in the new strategy may take years to accomplish.
On Tuesday, Biden is to sign National Security Memorandum-15 directing government agencies to implement the National Biodefense Strategy and incorporate its objectives into future budgets. The memorandum will also direct the US intelligence community to closely monitor naturally occurring, accidental and deliberate bio-threats, the senior official said.
The U.S. is already grappling with COVID-19, monkeypox, polio and, most recently, an outbreak of Ebola in Uganda. But other threats are expected to emerge within the next 25 years because of climate change, urbanization, and global travel, according to the official, who asked not to be named as the details of the plan weren't yet public.
To avoid agency infighting and inefficiency, the revised strategy will more clearly outline which parts of the government are charged with certain responsibilities, like re-purposing old drugs against new viruses within 100 days, determining the origins of unknown pathogens, or partnering with local health authorities.
The White House has placed itself in charge of coordinating the interagency effort to combat biological threats, which could affect not just humans, but also animals, crops and the environment. Though the Department of Health and Human Services will continue to play a pivotal role in the response, the new strategy elevates the responsibilities of the Department of Homeland Security, among others.
Looking internationally, the strategy seeks to improve global biosafety by encouraging revised laboratory practices, championing responsible research conduct, and supporting the mission of the Biological Weapons Convention to ensure nations don't harbor bioweapons. Nation-states and terrorist groups have already pursued biological weapons, according to the document outlining Biden's strategy.
The U.S. will also support at least 50 countries to better prevent, detect, and respond to infectious-disease threats, while encouraging other donors and partners to back an additional 50 countries.
Bloomberg News first reported details of the revised National Biodefense Strategy in June. The long-awaited document has been in the works since Biden took office.
It was expected to be released by the National Security Council last December and then more recently over the summer, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to named to discuss the strategy. They described how the rollout has faced delays because of extensive reviews by agencies, academics and others.
The strategy incorporates lessons from the coronavirus pandemic -- many initially published in the American Pandemic Preparedness Plan -- and builds on the Trump administration's 2018 strategy. All five recent U.S. presidents have weighed in on preparing for health crises, but their documents lacked muscle without adequate funding.
The Biden administration argues there's an urgent need for sustained investment. "The COVID-19 pandemic reminds us that the issue is not if, but when, the next biological incident will occur," the new strategy states. The White House requested $88.2 billion in mandatory funding for biodefense purposes in its 2023 budget, to be made available over five years.
Congress, however, has been unwilling to fund COVID-19 response efforts in advance of what could be a winter surge in cases. That's left many skeptical lawmakers will support even-bigger budget requests geared at preventing the spread of future, still-unknown pathogens.
As result, National Security Council officials are pleading their case on the Hill, according to the senior administration official. The council's pitch is an economic one: Billions must be spent to save trillions.
That's a line heard across the administration's biotech, innovation and security policy. In September, Biden signed an order to increase domestic biomanufacturing capacity.
Tom Inglesby, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security at the Bloomberg School of Public Health, said Biden's budget request isn't enough to support the 20 different agencies assigned biodefense actions.
"The strategy's vision is right -- create a world free from catastrophic biological events, and many of the targets for action are very ambitious," Inglesby said. "But what will be needed to meet those major targets, the ones that will best protect us from future pandemics, is support from Congress."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.