Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis has been investigating efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results. MUST CREDIT: Photo for The Washington Post by David Walter Banks

Donald Trump's appearance in a Manhattan courtroom Tuesday marked a historic moment in American history - the first time a former or sitting U.S. president has been indicted on criminal charges.

But Trump's legal peril is far from over. Among those closely watching the proceedings were state and local officials in Georgia, where Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis (D) is expected to announce in coming weeks whether she will file charges in connection to efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the state's 2020 presidential election results.

