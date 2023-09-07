Capitol Riot Contempt

Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro departs federal court on Tuesday in Washington. — AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

 Mark Schiefelbein

WASHINGTON — Trump White House official Peter Navarro was convicted Thursday of contempt of Congress charges filed after he was accused of refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The verdict came after a short trial for Navarro, who served as a White House trade adviser under President Donald Trump and later promoted the Republican's baseless claims of mass voter fraud in the 2020 election he lost.

The Associated Press

