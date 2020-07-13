New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said on Monday that the GOP’s decision to back President Donald Trump has been a “devil’s bargain.”
“They sold their soul, and what they were getting in return was the courts,” she said in a wide-ranging interview with representatives of the Black press. “They’re saying, ‘We will deal with a candidate who is a sexual assaulter, we will deal with a candidate who is outwardly racist, we will deal with a candidate who is corrupt and likely implicated in crimes, if he gives us our judges.’ The impact of these court appointments will last a very very long time, far beyond the present presidential administration.”
The interview, which was hosted by National Newspaper Publishers Association correspondent Stacy Brown and Washington Informer Publisher Denise Rolark Barnes, was livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube Monday afternoon.
Ocasio-Cortez said the Supreme Court’s decision to give New York prosecutors access to President Donald Trump’s tax returns is a “huge step forward.”
Trump’s refusal to share his tax returns comes down to an issue of trust, she said.
“The reason we asked for the taxes of presidential candidates to be made public is precisely for this reason, to see and to certify that there aren’t any outstanding financial conflicts of interest, that there aren’t any kind of indications about a candidate that can even be extorted in some way or that there’s even a conflict of interest at all,” she said.
Ocasio-Cortez said that it’s suspicious that prosecutors had to go through the Supreme Court to get the information, and that could indicate a bigger issue.
“The fact that the President has hidden it from day one is an issue but it turns out, as time has gone on, that he very well may be implicated in a crime, and that his taxes may further implicate him in criminality of a financial nature, and that has huge consequences for our governance,” she said.
Ocasio-Cortez also expressed concern about Trump’s recent pardons.
“It’s extremely troubling because the message that Trump is sending to his accomplices is that ‘if you commit a crime for me, then I will let you off the hook,’” she said. “He’s sent that message quite a few times.”
Meanwhile, Trump openly attacks anyone who disagrees with him.
Last year, Trump said Ocasio-Cortez and the other members of the so-called “squad” — Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley and Ilhan Omar — should “go back” to where they came from. (Three of them were born in the U.S.) Trump blamed Ocasio-Cortez for Amazon’s decision to abandon plans to build a second headquarters in New York.
Ocasio-Cortez said, “It’s not a coincidence that every person that Trump targets, with the most vitriol and most personally, is almost always a woman of color. And that goes, not just for us as members of Congress, but it also goes for journalists.”
When asked her thoughts on the next Vice President possibly being a woman or even more notably, a woman of color, Ocasio-Cortez said that no matter who gets the nomination, they’ll need to be progressive.
“I think that whoever this woman is, it’s extraordinarily important, that she be progressive, ideally, more progressive than Vice President [Joe] Biden is,” she said. “I would say that this is what President [Barack] Obama did when he was selecting a vice president. It wasn’t just a compliment of identity or geography, it was a counterweight, politically, racially and geographically.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.