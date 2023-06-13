MIAMI - Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday to federal charges that he broke the law by keeping and hiding top secret documents in his Florida home - the first hearing in a historic court case that could alter the country's political and legal landscape.

"We most certainly enter a plea of not guilty," Trump's lawyer Todd Blanche said in court.

The Washington Post

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.