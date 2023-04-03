WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump boarded his private plane Monday and flew from Florida towardNew York ahead of his expected booking and arraignment, as the nation's largest city bolstered security and warned potential agitators that it is "not a playground for your misplaced anger."

Trump's ground journey from his Mar-a-Lago club to his red, white and blue Boeing 757, emblazoned with "TRUMP" in gold letters was carried live on national television and took him past supporters waving banners and cheering the former president. They slammed the case against him — stemming from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign —as politically motivated.

The Associated Press 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.