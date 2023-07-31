Georgia Election Investigation

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a portrait April 19, 2023, in Atlanta. Willis is expected to seek a grand jury indictment in the coming weeks in her investigation into efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the former president's 2020 election loss. Willis began investigating more than two years ago, shortly after a recording was released of a January 2021 phone call Trump made to Georgia's secretary of state. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

 Brynn Anderson

ATLANTA — A Georgia prosecutor is expected to seek a grand jury indictment in the coming weeks in her investigation into efforts by Donald Trump and his Republican allies to overturn the then-president's 2020 election loss.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis began investigating more than two years ago, shortly after a recording was released of a January 2021 phone call Trump made to Georgia's secretary of state.

The Associated Press

