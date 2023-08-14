ATLANTA — Donald Trump and 18 allies were indicted in Georgia on Monday, accused of scheming to illegally overturn his 2020 election loss in the state. It's the fourth criminal case to be brought against the former president and the second this month to allege that he tried to subvert the results of the vote.

The indictment details dozens of acts by Trump and his allies to undo his defeat in the battleground state, including hectoring Georgia's Republican secretary of state to find enough votes to keep him power, pestering officials with bogus claims of voter fraud and attempting to persuade Georgia lawmakers to ignore the will of voters and appoint a new slate of electoral college electors favorable to Trump.

