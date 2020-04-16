OLYMPIA, Wash. — A Trinidad native who came to the United States to attend collegel was chosen last week to fill a vacancy on the state’s Supreme Court.
Pierce County Superior Court Judge G. Helen Whitener was appointed Monday by Gov. Jay Inslee
Whitener has served on the superior court since being appointed by Inslee in 2015, and previously served as a judge on the Board of Industrial Insurance Appeals. Before becoming a judge, she worked as both a prosecutor and defense attorney.
She replaces Justice Charles Wiggins, who retired from the court at the end of last month. She will have to run in the November general election to maintain the seat, and then again in 2022, when Wiggins’ term would have ended.
Whitener, 55, was born in Trinidad and moved to the U.S. to attend college, earning her bachelor’s degree from Baruch College in New York and her law degree from Seattle University School of Law.
“I think my background is so diverse and so varied that I represent just about every type of individual that could possibly come before the court,” said Whitener. “As far as equity and inclusion, it does not matter where you are, or who you’re dealing with. What we are to be concerned about is the impact our actions have on others and that has always been my focus and I hope I can continue doing that.”
She’s the second recent appointment by Inslee. Justice Raquel Montoya-Lewis, who was sworn in Jan. 6, is the first Native American justice to serve on the state’s highest court.
The other members of the court are: Chief Justice Debra Stephens, Justices Barbara Madsen, Charles Johnson, Susan Owens, Steven Gonzalez, Sheryl Gordon McCloud, and Mary Yu.
“Judge Whitener inspires lawyers and non-lawyers alike with her relentless work to raise awareness for matters of race, justice and equity,” Inslee said in a written statement.
Stephens said that while a public swearing-in ceremony will have to be delayed because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Whitmer will be informally sworn in as soon as possible...
