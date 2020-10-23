The numbers are staggering and continue to go higher. On Friday, Pennsylvania recorded 2,219 new COVID-19 cases. That was the highest ever single day count of new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in the Keystone state on March 6.
While there is no cure, there was a temporary outlet at Independence Mall for the bereaved to relieve their pain and frustration. COVID Survivors for Change, a nationwide nonprofit that tells the personal stories of those affected by the pandemic and advocates for lifesaving policies, hosted Pennsylvania COVID-19 Remembrance, a tribute that featured 850 empty white chairs to signify a fraction of the lives lost and changed forever because of the novel coronavirus. The tribute lasted for eight hours.
COVID Survivors for Change brings together Americans who have lost a loved one to COVID-19 as well as those who have survived the virus and those whose lives have been altered by the pandemic. As part of COVID Survivors for Change, Americans are mobilizing to make sure that communities have the funding, resources and leadership in place to address future public health emergencies. Survivors will also find community and healing in meeting other people whose lives have been forever changed by the pandemic.
As of Friday, according to the state Department of Health, 8,625 Pennsylvanians have died from the disease. More than 182,400 people have contracted it.
Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control said more than 222,400 people have died and almost 8.4 million people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Carol Lewis and and her brother Jeff Green were there. She traveled from Georgia. He lives in New Jersey. They were there to pay homage to their father, Hiram Green, who died on April 13. Hiram Green, who was 86, lived in Allentown.
Lewis and Green were two of the many people who strolled the historic mall to honor someone who died from COVID-19. But there may be some help coming. On Thursday, U.S. regulators approved remdesivir, the first drug to treat COVID-19. Remdesivir is an antiviral medicine given to hospitalized patients through an IV.
The drug, which California-based Gilead Sciences Inc. is calling Veklury, cut the time to recovery by five days — from 15 days to 10 days on average — in a large study led by the U.S. National Institutes of Health.
It had been authorized for use on an emergency basis since spring, and is the first drug to win full Food and Drug Administration approval for treating COVID-19. President Donald Trump received it when he was sickened earlier this month.
Veklury is approved for people at least 12 years old and weighing at least 88 pounds (40 kilograms) who are hospitalized for a coronavirus infection. For patients younger than 12, the FDA will still allow the drug’s use in certain cases under its previous emergency authorization.
The drug works by inhibiting a substance the virus uses to make copies of itself. Certain kidney and liver tests are required before starting patients on it to ensure it's safe for them and to monitor for any possible side effects. And the label warns against using it with the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, because that can curb its effectiveness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.