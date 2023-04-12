LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An interfaith vigil is planned Wednesday evening in downtown Louisville to remember victims of a mass shooting at a bank, allowing the public to offer prayers for the injured and to begin work toward a more peaceful city, Mayor Craig Greenberg said.

The event at the Muhammad Ali Center is just a few blocks away from Old National Bank, where a gunman killed five and injured eight others on Monday.

The Associated Press 

