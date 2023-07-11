Sen. Tommy Tuberville

Sen. Tommy Tuberville faced backlash regarding comments made about White nationalists.

Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama finally condemned White nationalists, telling reporters on Capitol Hill on Tuesday that “White nationalists are racists,” after previously refusing to equate White nationalism with racism.

Tuberville had doubled down Monday when asked about his previouscomments on White nationalism and said it was an “opinion” that White nationalists are racist.

