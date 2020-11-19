1. Deep Breathing Exercises. Breathe in for a count of 4, then breathe out for a count of 4. It helps regulate your heart rate

2. Family Zoom during Thanksgiving to promote togetherness

3. Send Cards or Letters by Mail- many older people do not use the internet and may not understand how to work email systems and often enjoy receiving mail.

4. Hobbies- create a new hobby or work on an existing one you have put aside. Crocheting, Gardening

5. Read A Book

6. Journaling

7. Mediation

8. Praying

9. Healthy Eating

10. Take a Walk (remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines)

11. Exercise

12. Take a Social Media Break

Tips Courtesy of Tyra Gardner, Psychotherapist

Tyra Gardner, MS, MEd, Nationally Certified Anger Management Specialist and

Psychotherapist

215-893-5749; jperry@phillytrib.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.