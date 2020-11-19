1. Deep Breathing Exercises. Breathe in for a count of 4, then breathe out for a count of 4. It helps regulate your heart rate
2. Family Zoom during Thanksgiving to promote togetherness
3. Send Cards or Letters by Mail- many older people do not use the internet and may not understand how to work email systems and often enjoy receiving mail.
4. Hobbies- create a new hobby or work on an existing one you have put aside. Crocheting, Gardening
5. Read A Book
6. Journaling
7. Mediation
8. Praying
9. Healthy Eating
10. Take a Walk (remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines)
11. Exercise
12. Take a Social Media Break
Tips Courtesy of Tyra Gardner, Psychotherapist
