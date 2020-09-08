Most of us have heard of the passing of 43-year-old Chadwick Boseman on Aug. 28. He died after a four-year battle with stage 4 colon cancer. That means he was diagnosed at age 39. His polyps had been growing for 5 to 10 years. His disease started in his mid 30’s. They don’t recommend getting a colonoscopy until age 45. When should we get check for colon cancer? Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the United States. The American Cancer Society’s estimates there are 104,610 new cases of colon cancer and 43,340 new cases of rectal cancer every year. The American Cancer Society expects about 53,200 deaths during 2020. There are now more than 1.5 million survivors of colorectal cancer in the United States. The overall death rate has dropped. The death rate from colorectal cancer among younger than age 55 has increased 1% per year from 2008 and 2017. Chadwick Boseman fell into that category.
Chadwick Boseman had stage 4 colon cancer. Why did an educated man with means not find his cancer until such a late stage. Colorectal cancer might not cause symptoms right away. Most colorectal cancer begins with small masses of precancerous polyps. A polyp can take 10 to 15 years to develop into cancer. The earliest stage of colorectal cancer is called stage 0. It then ranges from stages 1 through 4. The lower the number, the less the cancer has spread. A higher number, means the cancer has spread more.
According to the American Cancer Society the following are the symptoms for colorectal cancer:
• A change in bowel habits, such as diarrhea, constipation or narrowing of the stool, that lasts for more than a few days
• A feeling that you need to have a bowel movement that’s not relieved by having one
• Rectal bleeding with bright red blood
• Blood in the stool, which might make the stool look dark brown or black
• Cramping or abdominal (belly) pain
• Weakness and fatigue
• Unintended weight loss
Having a strong family history of colorectal polyps or cancer increases your risk for colon cancer. This means you should have a serious talk with your doctor about your risk. You should get genetic counseling to review your family medical tree to see how likely it is that you have a family cancer syndrome. If you have diabetes you are at greater risk in developing colorectal cancer.
There are a number of lifestyle changes you can make to reduce your risk of colorectal cancer. They include getting screened, good nutrition, exercise, sleep, not smoking, not drinking alcohol and reducing your stress level.
Get screenedGet screened starting at age 40. If you are at high risk talk to your doctor about getting screened even earlier. You can also get an annual fecal occult blood test (FOBT). This test can detect hidden blood in the stool, which can signal cancer. When ever a polyp is discovered you should get a colonoscopy every three years. Before scheduling a colonoscopy ask your doctor for their adenoma detection rate (ADR). Choose a doctor with an ADR of at least 20%. Remember that means that doctor will only find polyps in one in five people.
Nutrition
The average diet should consist of 15% fat, 20% protein and 65% complex carbohydrates. Saturated fats should make up less than 10% of your total fat intake. The body needs carbohydrates, fats, protein, vitamins, minerals, fiber and water to be healthy. Without proper nutrition and exercise, optimal health cannot be attained. Carbohydrates, fats, and protein supply energy (calories) necessary for work and normal body functions. Vitamins, minerals, fiber and water do not have caloric value but are still necessary for normal body functions. Make sure you consume between 12 to 15 calories per pound of body weight daily.
Exercise
You need at least 30 minutes of exercise everyday. A complete workout should include exercises for each body part. This will include the chest, shoulders, triceps, back, biceps, forearm, thighs, calves and your abdominals (midsection). Start with 2 or 3 different exercises for each body part. Gradually work up to 8-12 repetitions for each exercise. Do each exercise 1-3 times to start. If you can do more than 12 repetitions for a set the weight is too light. If you can’t do at least 8 repetitions for a set the weight is too heavy. Don’t forget the cardio conditioning. I strongly recommend that you have a professional show you what to include in your routine and that you get an OK from your physician before you start. If you have chronic conditions such as, congestive heart failure, hypertension, arrhythmias, angina or diabetes they must be stable before starting an exercise program.
Stress
Stress can increase the risk for coronary heart disease, hypertension, eating disorders, ulcers, diabetes, asthma, migraine headaches, sleep disorders, depression, chronic fatigue and colorectal cancer. Stress accumulated from our daily life can also aggravate many illnesses. There are books and pamphlets, which explain how to practice techniques of dealing with stress. These include breathing techniques for relaxation, meditation, progressive muscle relaxation and autogenic training, which is a form of self-suggestion. Other ways of dealing with stress include changing or improving personal character traits. These can include behavior changes such as assertiveness training, self esteem enhancement, being flexible, improving organizational skills and time management.
Sleep
We all need at least eight hours or more of sleep daily. Sleep helps to give your body a better advantage to fight off illness even cancer. To find out what you need keep a diary of your sleeping habits. Record the time you go to bed, the time you wake-up, the total hours you sleep, your mental and physical state during the day; any naps and what you ate or drank before bed. After a few weeks review your diary. You should be able to get a good idea of what helps or hinders you from getting the sleep you need.
Smoking and drinking
Smoking and drinking are two of the cultural habits that make for a very dangerous mix. Ninety-five percent of people who consume alcohol smoke cigarettes, which is three times higher than the general population. Colorectal cancer is 41% more common among women who consume three or more drinks daily than among non-drinkers. Colorectal cancer is 33% to 51% more common among women that smoked more than 20 years. Smoking and drinking contributes to the development of a number of cancers including colorectal cancer. To reduce your risk don’t smoke or live in a smoke environment.
