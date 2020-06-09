Exercise should be a part of everyone’s daily routine. Most experts suggest we should exercise everyday for at least 30 minutes. That 30 minutes of exercise should be intense. It should get your heart beating fast. Most people don’t workout long enough nor hard enough to get maximum results from their workouts. Recent studies even suggest that patients recovering from heart issues should step up their workout regimen. At the end of a 12-week program doctors found that a more intense workout was better at improving oxygen uptake. “Oxygen uptake” is a key indicator of cardiorespiratory endurance and physical fitness. In people that exercised at a moderate intensity increased their “oxygen uptake” from 32.2 to 34.7mL/kg per minute, which demonstrates that any exercise is better than no exercise. The high intensity group’s “oxygen uptake” increased to 36.2 mL/kg per minute. Increased muscle density is another way to measure workout intensity. To measure your muscle density just take weekly pictures of your body as you work out. In three to four months you should see a difference in your body.
To stimulate muscle fibers to grow and increase in strength a demand must be placed on the muscle. Resistance training does this. Calisthenics is a form of resistance training but lifting weights or using workout machines does a more effective job. I recommend using a combination of free weights (dumbbells and barbells) and machines. Using free weights during some exercises will give you more control over the range of motion you go through. Because machines can’t possibly fit every body shape they don’t provide a full range of motion with every exercise. People who don’t have access to resistance training equipment can improvise with sandbags, plastic bottles filled with water or even canned goods.
If you’re a beginner have someone who knows what they’re doing take you through your first few workouts. Lifting weights can be dangerous if you don’t do the exercises correctly. Always concentrate on what you’re doing. Being careless and taking your movements for granted can cause injury. Concentrating on each repetition when you workout will also recruit more muscle fibers to do work making each repetition more efficient.
A complete workout should include exercises for each body part. This will include the chest, shoulders, triceps, back, biceps, forearm, thighs, calves and your abdominals (midsection). Start with 2 or 3 different exercises for each body part. Gradually work up to 8-12 repetitions for each exercise. Do each exercise 1-3 times to start. If you can do more than 12 repetitions for a set the weight is too light. If you can’t do at least 8 repetitions for a set the weight is too heavy.
To make your strength training more intense you can take less time between sets. You can also do two or exercises at a time. An example of this would be doing shoulder presses and lateral raises together. Developing a good rhythm with your workout is key to getting more intensity into your workout. The amount of time and the number of exercises in your workout is also way to measure workout intensity.
We strongly recommend that you have a professional show you what to include in your routine and that you get an OK from your physician before you start. If you have chronic conditions such as, congestive heart failure, hypertension, arrhythmias, angina or diabetes they must be stable before starting an exercise program.
Aerobic exercise is also important. Aerobic exercise primarily works the heart, lungs and circulatory system. Aerobic workouts will also help you burn body fat if you do 30 minutes or more of continuous movement. It takes your body 20 minutes to switch to the fat burning stage during a workout. Try to get in at least 30 to 45 minutes of aerobic exercise three to five times a week. Try to keep your aerobic workout under 60 minutes. This way you won’t overdo it and you’ll decrease your risk of injury due to repetitive stress. Thirty to 45 minutes is ideal, but you may have to start below 10 minutes and increase your workout time gradually.
Some examples of aerobic exercise include 30 minutes or more of brisk walking, jogging, bicycling, swimming, walking in a pool, aerobic dance and jumping rope. If you’re trying to lose weight, aerobic workouts with good eating habits will help you see results within a few weeks. To get started with a walking or jogging program, start with 10 minutes. To build intensity to your aerobic exercise add two minutes each week until you reach 30 to 45 minutes and then start to go further in the same amount of time.
You should track your progress. Keeping a record of your exercise this will help you see your progress and be a source of inspiration. Most smart phones can help track your workouts.
Remember exercise is not about pain. If you are sore from a workout after a couple of days, you’re over doing it. Back off a little.
