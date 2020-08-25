Almost every male wants to believe every time he has sex it’s going to be earth-shattering, the best ever, awesome and it will curl your toes. When it doesn’t he gets worried. He starts to doubt his abilities. Now he thinks he needs a little help. He saw and a commercial on TV. He had a friend that used some herbs. What he should ask himself is “Should I go this route?”
Herbal supplements would seem like a good place to start to get back on track. Herbal supplements are easy to buy. You don’t need a prescription. You don’t have to have a discussion about your sex life. Most of the time you think herbs are safer than pharmaceutical medications. Are herbal remedies safer than pharmaceutical medications?
Herbal supplements are not safer than pharmaceutical medications. Herbal supplements can have just as many side affects. You should never self-treat. It’s best to consult a trained professional who can properly diagnosed your health concerns and prescribe herbal remedies that come from a high quality professional grade manufacturers. Herbal supplements can be toxic by themselves or when taken in combination with other herbal supplements or other prescribed medications.
It would take a book to review every herbal supplement use to support a healthy sex life. I picked four of the most purchased herbs remedy:
Yohimbe
Yohimbine is an herbal dietary supplement made from the bark of the Pausinystalia and Corynanthe yohimbe trees found in parts of central and western Africa. Yohimbe is used as a remedy for impotence, athletic performance, weight loss, chest pain, high blood pressure, diabetic, plasma testosterone levels, promotes skeletal muscle hypertrophy, sexual vigor, and decreased body fat neuropathy, and more. Yohimbine hydrochloride, which is a standardized form of yohimbine, is also available in the United States as a prescription drug for erectile dysfunction. Yohimbe contains a chemical called yohimbine, which can increase blood flow and nerve impulses to the penis or vagina. It also helps counteract the sexual side effects of certain medications used for depression. Yohimbe has been linked to a number of severe side effects that include irregular or rapid heartbeat, kidney failure, seizure, heart attack, stomach upset, excitation, tremor, sleep problems, anxiety or agitation, high blood pressure, headache, frequent urination, bloating, rash, nausea, dizziness, drooling, sinus pain, irritability, vomiting and others. It should also be noted when taking high doses you can also have severe problems that include difficulty breathing, paralysis, very low blood pressure, heart problems, and even death. If you have prostate problems you should use yohimbe with caution. Yohimbe could make the symptoms of BPH (benign prostatic hyperplasia) worse. If you’re taking a blood thinner talk to your doctor. Yohimbe could increase the risk of bleeding. If you have diabetes and take insulin, Yohimbe could interfere with your insulin and other medications used to treat your diabetes. It can also cause low blood sugar. Don’t use yohimbe if you have high blood pressure or low blood pressure. Small amounts of yohimbine can increase blood pressure. Large amounts can cause dangerously low pressure.
Women should not take yohimbe if they are pregnant or breast-feeding. Yohimbe might affect the uterus and endanger the pregnancy. It could also poison your unborn child. Children are more sensitive to the harmful effects of yohimbe. Yohimbine might make anxiety worse in people with panic disorder.
Horny goat weed
Horny goat weed is an herb. The leaves are used to make medicine. As many as 15 horny goat weed species are known as “yin yang huo” in Chinese medicine. Horny goat weed has been used for sexual performance problems, such as erectile dysfunction (ED) and low sexual desire. It is also used for weak back and knees, joint pain, arthritis, mental and physical fatigue and memory loss. You have to remember there is limited scientific research to support any of these uses. Horny goat weed has numerous side affects when used for a long period of time or in high doses. Long-term use of horny goat weed has cause dizziness, vomiting, dry mouth, thirst and nosebleed. Taking large amounts of horny goat weed can cause spasms and severe breathing problems. Horny goat weed also acts like estrogen and can increase estrogen levels in some women and men. Horny goat weed might make estrogen-sensitive conditions, such as breast and uterine cancer, worse.
Maca
Maca is a plant that grows in central Peru in the high plateaus of the Andes Mountains. It has been cultivated as a vegetable crop in this area for at least 3000 years. Maca is in the same family as the radish and has an odor similar to butterscotch. The maca root is used to make medicine. Maca is eaten baked or roasted, prepared as a soup and used for making a fermented drink called maca chicha.
It is suggested that people can take maca for “tired blood” (anemia), improving fertility and sexual dysfunction. It’s also used to increase fertility in livestock. Here again you have to remember there is no good scientific evidence to support the claims.
Maca is safe for most people when taken in amounts found in foods. Maca taken short-term is believed to be safe. Doses up to 3 grams daily seem to be safe when taken 4 months or less. Extracts from maca might act like estrogen. If you have any condition that might be made worse by exposure to estrogen you should not use these extracts. The appropriate dose of maca depends on several factors such as the user’s age and health. At this time there is no scientific information to determine an appropriate range of doses for maca.
Ginkgo Biloba
Ginkgo is a large tree with fan-shaped leaves. It is native to China, Japan, and Korea. Ginkgo tree is also now grown in Europe and the United States. The ginkgo tree is believed to be one of the oldest living trees. It may be more than 200 million years old. Ginkgo trees have been know to live as long as a thousand years. Using ginkgo for asthma and bronchitis was described in artifaxes dating back to 2600 BCE.
Ginkgo is taken for memory and thought problems, anxiety and vision problems. Ginkgo believed to improve blood circulation, which might help the brain, eyes, ears, and legs function better. It’s also believed to act as an antioxidant to slow down Alzheimer’s disease and interfere with changes in the brain that might cause problems with thinking. Ginkgo seeds contain substances that are believed to kill the bacteria and fungi that cause infections in the body. There is still no good scientific evidence to support any of these uses.
Ginkgo extract is safe for most people when taken in the appropriate doses. But it can cause some side effects such as stomach upset, headache, dizziness, constipation, forceful heartbeat, and allergic skin reactions. The seeds also contain a toxin that can cause serious side effects like seizures and loss of consciousness. There is concern that the ginkgo leaf extract can increase the risk of liver and thyroid cancers. This has only been seen in animals given extremely high doses of ginkgo. There is no study that points to the fact it could happen in humans. Ginkgo fruit and pulp has caused severe allergic skin reactions and irritation of mucous membranes. Ginkgo has caused allergic reactions in people who are allergic to poison ivy, poison oak, poison sumac, mango rind and cashew shell oil. Eating roasted seeds can cause difficulty breathing, weak pulse, seizures, loss of consciousness, and shock.
Keep in mind that herbal products are not always safe and dosages are important. Always follow all directions on your product labels and consult your pharmacist or doctor or other healthcare professional before taking any medication natural or unnatural. Before you venture into herbal remedies make sure they won’t turn your grove off.
