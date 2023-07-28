Sen. Tim Scott rebuked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a rival for the GOP presidential nomination, on Thursday over new state standards on how Black history is taught in Florida schools, saying "there is no silver lining" in slavery.

The social studies standards, which DeSantis has defended, include teaching middle-schoolers that "slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit."

The Washington Post

