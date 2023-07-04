Left Behind Bars Pell Grants

Gerald Massey, an incarcerated student majoring communications through the Transforming Outcomes Project at Sacramento State (TOPSS), talks with officer Chris Solorzano after giving him a haircut at Folsom State Prison in Re, Calif., Thursday, May 4, 2023. Prison forced Massey to take responsibility for his actions. He got focused, sought rehabilitation for alcoholism and restarted his pursuit of education. He also took up prison barbering to make money. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

REPRESA, California — The graduates lined up, brushing off their gowns and adjusting classmates' tassels and stoles. As the graduation march played, the 85 men appeared to hoots and cheers from their families. They marched to the stage – one surrounded by barbed wire fence and constructed by fellow prisoners.

For these were no ordinary graduates. Their black commencement garb almost hid their aqua and navy-blue prison uniforms as they received college degrees, high school diplomas and vocational certificates earned while they served time.

