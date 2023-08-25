The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, gives his "I Have a Dream" speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom on Aug. 28, 1963. Actor-singer Sammy Davis Jr. is at bottom right. — AP Photo
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. waves to the crowd at the Lincoln Memorial during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in Washington in 1963. — AP Photo
NAACP members from Wilmington, N.C., sing in the street near the Washington monument grounds Aug. 28, 1963, after their arrival for the March on Washington. — AP Photo
Zymir Brunson, 24, is president of the Philadelphia NAACP Youth Council. — SUBMITTED PHOTO
South Philadelphia resident Jerome Fordham was around 11 years old when the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. gathered hundreds of thousands in Washington, D.C., in 1963 for the historic March on Washington to address social and racial equality in the U.S.
Decades later, Fordham is the current president of the Philadelphia Chapter of the National Action Network and organized bus rides to attend this weekend’s 60th anniversary of King’s march.
“The march is important in the year of 2023, because we are back to 1953. When you look at the accomplishments that were done in ‘63 and the early ‘70s, we made some great strides in addressing topics of racial and social justice. But look what happened? It seems to be going backward over the last few years,” Fordham said.
March organizers estimate 75,000 people will attend, according to a permit from the National Park Service.
Two buses with about 55 passengers each are scheduled to leave Progress Plaza in North Philadelphia around 6 a.m. Saturday. Other groups are also expected to leave Saturday.
Because of that, Fordham is unable to predict a total number of Philadelphians attending this week’s event.
“No I’m not happy with the number when we should have 10,15, 20 buses going,” he said.
Saturday’s anniversary march will not be Fordham’s first. For decades he’s marched on the front lines in Washington protesting Supreme Court decisions and police brutality following the death of George Floyd. He would like to see more young people, millennials and Gen-Zers, attending Saturday’s event.
“I don’t want the young folks to be complacent and believe that they are rappers on albums and on television shows and think they have arrived,” Fordham said.
Zymir Brunson, 24, president of the local National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) youth council, says the movement has never disappeared despite age differences.
“You cannot have a movement without mobilization. Just try to mobilize like-minded people to be a part of the process and a part of the movement, because in my mind, the movement has never gone anywhere. The movement remains. It’s taken on different shifts and shapes, but it’s always been there.
“It has to be told that Black women are at the bottom of the totem pole and us as Black men have to uplift them. What we also have to talk about this weekend is that those who are elderly are still important.”
King’s march on Aug. 28, 1963, attracted hundreds of thousands from across the nation. King’s children, Martin Luther King III and Yolanda Renee King, along with Andrea Waters King, King’s granddaughter, are expected to attend.
Sixty years ago, some 250,000 people were on hand for the event organized by A. Phillip Randolph, former head of the Urban League. Famed operatic contralto and Philadelphia native Marian Anderson sang at the event along with Jamaican-born Odetta Holmes, known then as “the voice of the Civil Rights Movement.” Performers included Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Bob Dylan and Grammy-Award winning folk singer Joan Baez.
This year’s march is also seen as “a call to action,” said Waters King.
“As a mother, I’m afraid for my teenage daughter, but I am empowered to use my voice to ensure her future, and the future of all young girls is as bright as her great-grandfather dreamed. Juneteenth reminds us that there is no challenge too big for us to overcome when we use our collective voices to bring about the change we need,” she said on the National Action Network’s website announcing the march.
Brunson agreed with that notion and hopes this weekend’s speakers will address past and current topics affecting the community.
“I want people this weekend to tell the truth. Tell the truth about our history, but also tell the truth about where we are supposed to go in our society,” Brunson said.
