March on Washington

People march to honor the 60th Anniversary of the March on Washington, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Washington. — AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

WASHINGTON — Thousands converged Saturday on the National Mall for the 60th anniversary of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s March on Washington, saying a country that remains riven by racial inequality has yet to fulfill his dream.

"We have made progress, over the last 60 years, since Dr. King led the March on Washington," said Alphonso David, president and CEO of the Global Black Economic Forum. "Have we reached the mountaintop? Not by a long shot."

