Carlee Russell

Carlethia "Carlee" Nichole Russell is seen in an image released by the Hoover, Alabama police department. — Photo/Hoover Police Department

The doubt surrounding the alleged kidnapping of Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, which Alabama police said they couldn’t verify, threatens to overshadow thousands of unsolved cases of missing Black people, advocates say

Russell went missing shortly after calling 911 on July 13 to report a toddler in a diaper walking along the highway. Police said Russell mysteriously returned home on foot around 10:45 p.m. two days later.

CNN

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.