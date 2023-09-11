Sept 11 Anniversry

FILE — The twin reflecting pools, center, of the National September 11 Memorial are illuminated during the evening, April 1, 2012, at the World Trade Center, in New York. Americans are looking back on the horror and legacy of 9/11, gathering Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at memorials, firehouses, city halls and elsewhere to observe the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

 Mark Lennihan

NEW YORK — From ground zero to small towns, Americans looked back Monday on 9/11 with moments of silence, tearful words and appeals to teach younger generations about the terror attacks that struck the nation exactly 22 years before.

"For those of us who lost people on that day, that day is still happening. Everybody else moves on. And you find a way to go forward, but that day is always happening for you," Edward Edelman said as he arrived at New York's World Trade Center to honor his slain brother-in-law, Daniel McGinley.

The Associated Press

