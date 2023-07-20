South Korea North Korea US

Destination signs to North Korea's capital Pyongyang and the United States are seen at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Thursday, July 20, 2023. North Korea wasn't responding Thursday to U.S. attempts to discuss the American soldier who bolted across the heavily armed border and whose prospects for a quick release are unclear at a time of high military tensions and inactive communication channels. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

 Ahn Young-joon

SEOUL, South Korea — A pink phone. A New York mission. Swedish diplomats. A North-South Korean hotline.

The United States and reclusive North Korea have no diplomatic ties — but they still have ways to contact each other. An American official said Wednesday that the U.S. government had reached out to the North as it tries to discuss a U.S. soldier who dashed into North Korea during a tour of a border area this week. The North has not yet responded, according to the U.S.

The Associated Press

