sierraclub

Sierra Club Executive Director Ben Jealous speaks during a protest of big banks financing fossil fuels in March in Washington. Jealous was hired as the first Black leader of the Sierra Club in its 131-year history. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Matt McClain

 Matt McClain

When Ben Jealous became the first person of color to lead the Sierra Club, the prominent civil rights leader promised to create more inclusive working conditions at the nation's oldest environmental group.

"We have to deal with all of the equity issues inside the Sierra Club," he said in January. "Those include, absolutely, issues of gender, as well as racial equity and also pay equity."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.