The Philadelphia Tribune won six national awards at the National Newspaper Publishers Association Convention held June 22-25 in New Orleans.
The Tribune won second place in the following categories:
Newspaper Excellence for best overall newspaper.
Social and Criminal Justice for “Still on the rebound: Local businesses are still rebounding from civil unrest and pandemic,” by Tribune Staff Writer Ayana Jones.
Community Service Award for “Our Community. Our Health,” a public health awareness campaign.
Layout and design for “Our Community. Our Health.”
Community Engagement for the Tribune’s Most Influential 2021 event.
Also, The Tribune received a third-place award for reporting on the environment for “Summit addresses link between gun violence and environment,” by Jones.
Tribune Managing Editor Irv Randolph congratulated all the award winners for their “outstanding journalism and community service.”
The awards were presented at the NNPA convention. The NNPA represents 230 African-American owned newspapers and media companies throughout the United States. The Black Press of America is celebrating its 195th anniversary.
“Since March 1827 when Freedom’s Journal was first published in New York City by Samuel E. Cornish and John B. Russwurm, we continue to ‘plead our own cause’ for freedom, justice, equality and equity,’ said Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., NNPA president and CEO, in his welcoming statement to the convention.
The Afro American newspaper received the best newspaper award at the convention.
