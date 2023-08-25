In 1963, labor leader Asa Philip Randolph and civil rights activist Bayard Rustin began to plan the March on Washington. The event was to take place on Aug. 28 and would advocate the civil and economic rights of Black Americans.
The details and organization of the march were led by Rustin. He had two months to plan the nonviolent protest and would oversee a staff of 200 volunteers.
He trained off-duty police officers as marshals, instructed bus captains on how to direct traffic and scheduled the podium speakers for the march, according to the National Archives.
There was also involvement from the Council for United Civil Rights Leadership, a group of leaders from several Black civil rights organizations.
Known as the Big Six, the group was in charge of the funds and messaging for the march.
The group included Randolph, who was the lead organizer; James Farmer, president of the Congress of Racial Equality; John Lewis, chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee; the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference; Roy Wilkins, president of the NAACP; and Whitney Young, president of the National Urban League.
The event would garner more than 250,000 people at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., and would become the largest organized demonstration in the history of the United States.
“Even though the march itself was only organized over a span of about two months, there was decades of planning, activism and organization that had happened prior,” said Timothy Welbeck, Temple University director of the Center for Anti-Racism.
“Asa Philip Randolph had attempted to have a similar march on Washington in 1941 and came to an agreement with then-President [Franklin] Roosevelt to not host the march,” he said.
“In between that and some of the demonstrations that were happening in Alabama, like the Montgomery Bus Boycott, or the Freedom Rides that were happening in the Mississippi Delta, these types of things were building momentum to ultimately be the March on Washington, whose stated goal was passage of the Civil Rights Act.”
Black women also played a role in the March on Washington. Civil rights organizer Anna Arnold Hedgeman was the only woman on the march’s organizing committee, and Dorothy Height was the only female member of the Big Six organizers.
While leadership of the march originally declined to give women speaking roles on the program, both Hedgeman and Height argued that women should be able to address the crowd during the event, according to the National Women’s History Museum.
A number of women would end up giving short speeches during the march, including Rosa Parks, the NAACP activist who led the 1955 bus boycott, and Daisy Bates, the activist and newspaper publisher who helped integrate Little Rock Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, in the 1950s.
Gospel singer Mahalia Jackson and world-renowned opera singer Marian Anderson were among the group of performers at the march.
“The role of Black women as organizers of the march has not been captured even in modern day and particularly the role of Dorothy Height and Anna Arnold Hedgeman,” said Richard Cooper, co-coordinator of the African American studies program at Widener University.
“They were significant organizers, and unfortunately, men of that era who happen to be Black downplayed the role of women because of sexism,” he said.
“Bayard Rustin was credited as being the only person that was in support of having women speaking at the podium. If we’re going to talk about the March on Washington, then we also need to tell the stories of the Black women who had significant roles in the event.”
Cooper said that despite the unity among march organizers, there was also disharmony behind the scenes, which made the impact of the march even more significant.
“There were a lot of organizations and individuals who opposed the march,” Cooper said. “When you look at the impact, it also showed the ability for organizations, the Urban League and Black people with different points of views to come together to create a three- to four-hour program.
“It helped me to view this movement as a culmination of hundreds of efforts of ancestors, different people, leaders, to culminate and to focus together at one while there were still other points of views going on,” he said. “They not only pulled it off, but the march had roughly a quarter-million or so people come out, making it the largest march of that time.”
Welbeck said what students can take away from the March on Washington is that they too can make meaningful change.
“Many of the people who were involved in the movement and many of the foot soldiers were very young people,” Welbeck said. “This generation can learn that they can address the social ills of their day and make meaningful change toward them.
“That's the legacy of the era from the 1940s to the late 1960s,” he said. “The young women and men who organized during that window of time literally changed the trajectory of our nation's history and the social fabric of their day.
“I would hope that students would realize that they don’t have to wait until they grow old and older to make a change in their world. They can begin making a change today.”
