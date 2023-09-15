Trump Capitol Riot

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, shows U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan. The Justice Department is challenging efforts by ex-President Donald Trump to disqualify the Washington judge presiding over the case charging him with plotting to overturn the 2020 election. (Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts via AP, File)

 HOGP

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is challenging efforts by former President Donald Trump to disqualify the Washington judge presiding over the case charging him with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Prosecutors with special counsel Jack Smith's team wrote in a court filing late Thursday that there was "no valid basis" for U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan to recuse herself.

The Associated Press 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.