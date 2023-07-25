Biden Mental Health Services

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in Philadelphia, July 20, 2023. Biden's administration is announcing new rules meant to push insurance companies to increase their coverage of mental health treatments. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

 Susan Walsh

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday announced new rules meant to push insurance companies to increase their coverage of mental health treatments.

The new regulations, which still need to go through a public comment period, would require insurers to study whether their customers have equal access to medical and mental health benefits and to take remedial action, if necessary. The Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act requires that insurers provide the same level of coverage for both mental and physical health care — though the administration and advocates argue insurers' policies restrict patient access.

The Associated Press

