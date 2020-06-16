Walking is very good aerobic activity. Studies show that walking promotes heart health, helps with weight loss, boosts mood and even helps to reduce your risk for cancer.
There are a few safety features you want to take into consideration when walking outside. Walk with a friend. Avoid isolated and poorly lit areas. Always let someone know what route you’re taking and when you expect to return. Carry a cell phone and identification. Do not wear headphones they make you less aware of traffic sounds, dogs, approaching strangers and can cause problems with your equilibrium. If you can, use a route that others use when working out so you’ll be less likely to be a victim of foul play.
Some walkers tilt their upper bodies forward, as though they’re walking in the wind. Most think that this position increases speed. It doesn’t and it will greatly increase pressure on your lower back. You should walk with your head high and still, shoulders relaxed and your chest up. In this position you can see ahead of yourself to view your surroundings.
Most people will swing their arms side to side when they walk. These exaggerated movements add little to your cardiovascular fitness and makes your walking less efficient. For maximum efficiency pump your arms straight ahead on a horizontal plane, like you’re pulling something into your midsection. This will improve your balance, posture and walking speed.
Don’t carry weights when you walk to boost the intensity of your walking. The risk you take for injury far out weights the benefits. The repetitive stress of swing the weighs can cause micro tears in the soft tissue of your arms and legs. To get more out of your walking workout put a few hills in your walking course.
When starting your walk start out slowly; this way you get in a warmup. You don need any stretching but you do need to warm up your body. A good warmup will help get your cardiovascular system ready for a higher workload.
Don’t forget to keep a workout log. You’ll see your improvement. It will also give you a sense of accomplishment. Keeping a log of how many steps you take, the distance you walk and how long it takes. This will help you see your progress and be a source of inspiration. Most smart phones can help track your walk.
When walking or running you should always face on coming traffic. Facing the traffic will give you a chance to see what’s coming and give you more time to react. So that you’ll be seen, wear bright clothing during the day that doesn’t match your surroundings. Day glow orange is an excellent choice. At night you want to wear white or reflective clothing. You can even carry a flashlight.
There will be some days when the weather will be too hot. Use your better judgment and forego your outdoor workouts for an indoor track. Indoor tracks are good but they can cause problems with your ankle and knee joint.
With more people exercising outside, the incidence of skin cancer has increased in the past few years due to exposure to the sun year round. Another factor that may affect your exposure to the sun is your time zone. Experts tell us that to protect our skin, we should stay out of the sun between 10 am and 3 pm when the ultraviolet rays are most intense. But this warning should be adjusted for location. During daylight saving time or in the western part of a time zone, you can still get sunburn late in the afternoon. That’s because sunlight peaks later and doesn’t taper out until evening. Between 3 pm and 4 pm, you could be exposed to as much as 85 percent of the sun’s maximum dose of UVB rays. And this can happen during the winter months also. Most people of African, South American and Mediterranean ancestry believe they have more protection from the sun’s harmful rays because of their darker skin color. The darker skin color may offer some protection but caution should be shown when it comes to exposure to the sun. The face is the most common area for skin cancer to develop. The chest is second, the hands are third and your legs are fourth in areas to develop cancer. This means that all the areas of your skin exposed to the sun should be protected from the sun. So wear a sunscreen of no less than 35 SPF year round.
Everybody needs sunglasses, and not just in the summertime. If you’re going to walk or exercise outside you should wear sunglasses. You’re exposed to ultraviolet light all year and over the years this can damage the lenses of your eyes. Any sunglasses are better than no sunglasses. Here’s what you should look for in a pair of sunglasses. The tint is not what blocks ultraviolet light. It’s the special chemicals added when the lenses are made. Brown or amber tinted lenses block the sun’s rays best but they sometimes distort your vision. Gray and green lenses don’t block as much ultraviolet light but they don’t distort your vision. Your sunglasses should be dark enough so you don’t see your eyes when looking in a mirror. Plastic lenses are light but glass doesn’t scratch as easy. Mirrored lenses offer extra protection against glare but scratches are a problem. Wraparound frames are good because they block light above, below and around the eyes, but they shouldn’t block your side vision. They’re best for prolonged use. Large frames will protect the delicate skin around your eyes. You should make sure the frame doesn’t block your vision. Oval and circular type sunglasses offer more protection because they’re larger and work best with indirect exposure. Shape, lenses and color are all important, but they’re only as good as the fit. So if they’re sliding down your nose, have them adjusted. Make sure the sunglasses you use provide UVA and UVB protection. Everyone’s sunglass needs are different but everyone needs sunglasses. If you have special problems with your eyes, you should see a professional.
Drinking water is important all year around. Two thirds of your body is composed of water. This makes it the body’s most vital nutrient. To maintain balance, the average person needs about 2,500 ml. (about 10 cups) per day. Of this amount, probably 60% will be obtained from drinking water or beverages, 30% from moist foods and the remaining 10% will be a byproduct of the metabolism of various nutrients.
Drinking water during your workout helps to increase your blood volume, which will increase cardiac output. Cardiac output is the amount of blood being pumped during each heartbeat. The more blood your heart pumps with each heartbeat the more nutrients are transported throughout the body. These nutrients provide energy for work. Many people run out of steam during an exercise session because they don’t replace water lost through exercise. Studies show that drinking water before, during and after a workout increase energy production. This is true during hot and cold weather. Don’t wait until you become thirsty, by then it’s too late and your body will start to fatigue. As the weather gets hotter adjust your workout even if you’re in good shape. If you’re overweight, slow down your workout pace. Your extra body fat and the heat will make your bodywork overtime.
There are some health issues you should check with your doctor before starting walking. If you are diabetic or prediabetic, walking can help lower your blood sugar and your weight. Talk with your doctor if you have diabetes-related nerve damage. Your doctor can tell you if a walking program is a good choice. You should also pick the right shoe with your doctor’s help.
If you have any form of heart disease, your doctor may suggest starting your walking program in a clinical setting. Professional staff will monitor your heart and blood pressure, as your program gets more intense.
If you have knee, hip or back problems check with your doctor or a physical therapist before starting your program. Other problems that might hinder walking include balance issues, muscle weakness and other physical disabilities. Talk to a professional for help.
Remember, walking is one of the best ways to get in an aerobic workout. It’s safe, healthy, fun, inexpensive, easy to start and a great form of aerobic exercise for you and your family. So start that walking program today.
