Hundreds of people who otherwise might have gone without a traditional Thanksgiving Day meal were treated to not only to a meal but also free clothing and lots of love thanks to a group of organizations and volunteers.
While maintaining social distancing and wearing masks as required by CDC guidelines, people waited patiently in line, 6-feet apart, at the event held at Ruth Street and Clearfield Street in the Kensington section of the city where they received their holiday meals while enjoying music and good company on the unseasonably warm Thanksgiving Day.
Peter Loevy, of Catering by Design, not only provided meals but joined in the distribution effort with his family who served food to the people in line.
“We’ve been in business 30 years and this was our 30th anniversary year. We did not expect it to be like this COVID-19 year, but I have a fabulous team participating,” Loevy said.
Loevy is a part of the “Step Up To The Plate” initiative which began in March.
“Step up to the Plate is a group of philanthropists who saw the tremendous need to feed the food insecure,” he said.
The effort consists of several organizations including Project Home, Prevention Point, and Broad Street Ministries.
The participating organizations and volunteers do much more than provide food and clothing.
“It’s more than that,” Loevy said. “These organizations provide a lot of services. There was voter registration before the election, there was people being able to get their mail, get health screenings, there’s just an incredible effort by so many people and my part is the food side.”
Prevention Point Director of Community Engagement and Volunteer Services Clayton Ruley said the group, now in its 28th year, provides harm reduction services as well as, Hepatitis C and HIV testing, social services, legal support and other supportive services in Philadelphia and surrounding areas.
Thanksgiving Day event isn’t the only time Prevention Point and the coalition of volunteers and organizations meet at the lot, now known as the ‘Love lot’.
“We do a Step up to the Plate meal service here Monday through Saturday where typically we’re serving 560 people daily, even more but we wanted to do something special [for Thanksgiving Day] so we hooked up with one of our caterers, Catering by Design to facilitate them coming with some buffet meals for folk,” Ruley said.
“Right now you are seeing folks getting fed and you’re also seeing folks getting some clothing as well and we’re doing it with masks on and 6-feet apart so I’d say its been a success so far,” he said while watching the lines of people being served.
Wearing a red backpack with the Red Cross medical insignia while helping to greet the visitors, Rosalind Pichardo of Prevention Point and is a member Operation Save Our City which works with families of homicide victims and those with active addictions.
“I have been here at the Love Lot, which we call it, since April,” Pichardo said. “And we’ve been serving food here daily except for Sundays and have served over 200,000 to folks who are suffering through this pandemic.”
Although this organic, community-based effort is ongoing 6-days a week, Thanksgiving Day is still a special time for people Pichardo.
“It is so different. Today is very, very special for those who aren’t able to go home, who consider us family and I consider them family,” she said.
For Pichardo, the work is personal.
“This work is very, very dear to me as I have lost many people in my family to addiction and currently have family members on the street suffering from addiction so I’m here just making sure that everyone is safe,” Pichardo said.
As a Crisis Responder, Pichardo says she lives and work in Kensington and knows the needs of the community and the importance of serving as a space where people can come without judgement.
Inside her medical backpack are Narcan and other medical equipment needed to help those in sudden need of help after a drug overdose.
Not only are people being fed but lives are being saved on the Love Lot
“Here in Kensington, I’ve reversed over 500 overdoses,” Pichardo said. On the Love Lot, she has provided emergency medical assistance and reversed 40 overdoses.
The services aren’t unrecognized by those who receive them. Choosing not to identify his full name, Ben visited the Love Lot and received his holiday meal and was greeted warmly by the volunteers who form bonds with the people they serve.
“I come for the food and I think the event is great because It’s a gift from God,” Ben said. “Everyday we have an opportunity to succeed and the people who show up are doing some really nice deeds. Not only do they receive food to keep them going but it helps keep them motivated to move forward as well as ”something to look forward to. Without good nutrition you can’t survive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.