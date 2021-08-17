Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said Tuesday.
Abbott, a Republican, is fully vaccinated against the virus, his office said in a statement, adding that he is tested daily and this is his first positive result.
He is currently isolated in the governor's mansion and is receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment, the statement said.
Abbott is in good health and not currently experiencing any symptoms. Texas first lady Cecilia Abbott has tested negative and everyone with whom Abbott has been in close contact has been notified, the statement said.
