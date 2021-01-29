Due to the pandemic, Temple University is offering its free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program virtually.
The program is open to any family, individual or student who makes less than $56,844 annually.
There are about 50 faculty, students and alumni from Temple’s Fox School of Business who are volunteering to prepare income taxes.
“Now, more than ever, this program is of the utmost importance,” says Steve Balsam, an accountant and coordinator of Temple’s VITA program.
“Since the start of the pandemic, it has been much more challenging for folks to get access to community services and resources, so we’re happy to take the needed steps to ensure that this one service that the community can continue to rely on.”
Balsam said the biggest benefit for taxpayers is the Earned Income Tax Credit. To qualify, residents must have income limits that range between $15,570, and $55,952, depending upon whether a person is filing as single, head of household or married filing jointly, as well as the number of qualifying children.
“That EITC could be substantial,” Balsam said.
“It tops out a $6,660 for a married couple with three qualified individuals and a certain level of income.”
And for those who didn't receive the stimulus payments from the federal government, Balsam said they can file for a claim when they do their taxes.
"It's important to file the tax return even if you don't have to because you could be collecting that stimulus payment," he said.
Balsam noted that there are important updates to the tax code this year for retirement accounts.
For instance, he said there were some changes in reference to paying a penalty on early withdrawals from an IRA account due to COVID-19.
"Lots of times not only do you pay tax on the amount that you pulled out of the account, you pay a penalty if you are not 59 and 1/2 years old," Balsam explained.
"There are exceptions to that penalty and this year they added one one exception and that is COVID related. If you or your spouse has been diagnosed with COVID or you've lost your job because of COVID, you can waive that 10% penalty," he said.
"In addition, you still do have to pay the regular taxes you took out of your IRA, but you can spread those taxes over three years."
This year the VITA program partnered with Code for America, which has provided access to an internet platform where participants can fill out an intake form and upload documents. Required documents include a photo identification, Social Security cards, Form 1095-A, a copy of last year's federal and state returns, bank routing numbers and account numbers for direct deposit and local returns to be filed.
There are two different ways for participants without internet access to participate in the program.
The first option is for clients to mail VITA copies of their documents to P.O. Box 1031, Springhouse, PA 19477. VITA will contact participants to confirm receipt of the documents. If a participant does not hear from them after one week has passed, they may contact (215) 326-9519 or email vita@temple.edu.
The second option uses the services of VITA affiliate the Community Development Corporation (CDC) of Willow Grove, which, starting Feb. 6, will allow clients to drop off their documents, which must include an intake form (IRS form 13614-C). They will accept drop-offs at the following locations on the following days and times:
- Community Development Corporation, 210 Cedar Avenue, Willow Grove on Tuesdays, 4 to 7 p.m.; Thursdays, 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon
- Community Development Corporation, 1840 County Line Road, Suite 212, Huntingdon Valley on Mondays, 4 to 7 p.m.; Wednesdays, 4 to 7 p.m. and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Since its inception, the VITA program has claimed more than $3 million in federal and state tax refunds for its clients.
