White House Security

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2104 file photo uniformed Secret Service officers walk along the lawn on the North side of the White House in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2014. The Secret Service is coming under intense scrutiny after a man who hopped the White House fence made it all the way through the front door before being apprehended. The US Secret Service and National Park Service have been discussing possible changes to the security infrastructure on roads and parks around the White House. The Secret Service is deciding whether to permanently close the Ellipse and other roadways, which have been closed since 9/11.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

 Susan Walsh

WASHINGTON — Police have arrested a Missouri man they believe intentionally crashed a U-Haul truck into a security barrier at a park across from the White House.

The box truck's driver smashed into the barrier near the north side of Lafayette Square on Monday at around 10 p.m., Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement. He was identified as 19-year-old Sai Varshith Kandula, of Chesterfield, a St. Louis suburb.

The Associated Press 

