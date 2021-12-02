Philadelphia City Council voted Thursday to pass a bill to help prevent so-called “tangled titles.”
A tangled title is a property title that does not accurately reflect the current ownership.
Councilmember at-large Katherine Gilmore Richardson introduced the bill, which passed unanimously. According to Pew Charitable Trusts research, Philadelphia has more than 10,400 tangled titles, many over a decade long.
“Philadelphians have called out for equity and inclusion, and expanding generational wealth through property ownership is crucial to achieving racial and economic equity,” Gilmore Richardson said. “With the passage of this bill, we are reaching residents at one of the most important moments to help avoid a tangled title.”
Gilmore Richardson said the issue hit close to home for her and her family after her grandmother and both of her parents died, and they left their family home to her and her sister. They were tasked with getting the estate in order and saving their family house.
“You know, your parents prepare you for everything, but for the moment when they are no longer with us,” Gilmore Richardson said. “And over the next several years, my sister and I went through a very long and arduous journey to ensure that we could grant my mother’s dying wish.”
Gilmore Richardson said taking up tangled titles in Philadelphia is very important to her for multiple reasons: housing affordability and generational wealth.
“Ensuring that we are addressing tangled titles and deeds for the more than 10,000 families that are suffering across the city is one of the most monumental things we can do in the housing arena for individuals here in the city of Philadelphia,” Gilmore Richardson said.
There will be a $7.6 million investment over the next four years to resolve tangled title situations, which amounts to $1.9 million per year.
Councilmember at-large Derek Greek Green introduced a bill to establish the nation’s first municipal bank. The Philadelphia Public Financial Authority (PPFA) would offer financial support to hard-to-lend businesses organizations.
“As a former banker and small business lender, Councilmember Green has identified access to capital for entities that fall through the gaps of the current lending environment as an urgent issue that demands action from the City,” a statement from his office said.
Although 44% of Philadelphia is Black, only about 6% of the city’s businesses that employ staff are owned by Black people and 4% Latino.
According to Green, lack of access to credit and wealth are contributing factors. He says creating more jobs and equity will address the 25% poverty rate and thus address the city’s gun violence problem.
“This bill is the culmination of years of collaboration with the Philadelphia Public Banking Coalition, the city’s law department, the city treasurer, our outside counsel, Holland and Knight LLP, and numerous conversations with the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities, the Department of the Treasury, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, other interested parties, and most importantly, community stakeholders,” said Green. “I’m grateful for the tireless efforts and dedication of all who helped to make this legislation a reality.”
The bill will be heard during a Committee on Finance hearing on Dec. 13.
Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, D-2nd District, introduced a bill to address diversity and inclusion in contracting by the city and related public sector agencies, including the School District of Philadelphia, SEPTA and the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation.
Although Black, Hispanic or Latino people make up more than 59% of the Philadelphian population, less than 20% of city contracts were awarded to them.
“I introduced the resolution to address the issue of economic justice when it comes to African American businesses receiving professional services contracts here within the city of Philadelphia,” Johnson said. “The city of Philadelphia is 44% African Americans, yet our businesses receive less than 12% of the contracts, which is totally unacceptable.”
For poverty to be addressed and generational wealth to be achieved, he said equal opportunities need to be given to Blacks by giving them more chances to procure these contracts.
