Susan Rice

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2023/04/12: Domestic Policy Advisor at White House Susan Rice speaks during NAN 2023 Convention at Sheraton Times Square. National Action Network (NAN) holds an annual conference inviting elected official, civil rights leaders and public to speak and participate in conversations about civil and human rights in the USA. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

 Pacific Press

White House Domestic Policy Adviser Susan Rice will leave her administration post next month, an official tells CNN, marking one of the Biden administration's highest-profile departures as the president's domestic agenda stalls in a divided Congress.

Rice's final day will be May 26, the official said. NBC News first reported her upcoming departure.

CNN 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.