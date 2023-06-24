Sometime before the end of June, the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to tightly restrict or ban race-based affirmative action in college admissions, according to legal experts.
In the two Affirmative Action cases, at hand: Students for Fair Admissions vs. President and Fellows of Harvard College — and Students for Fair Admissions vs. the University of North Carolina, The High Court will decide whether or not America’s colleges and universities may continue to use race as a factor in admissions. The lawsuit against Harvard claims that the Ivy League university has favored African-American and Latino students over Asian and white applicants.
In an earlier lawsuit filed against Harvard, a group of Asian-American students alleged that they were required to earn scores of 1400 on their SAT’s, to get into Harvard, on average — vs. scores of 1100 for white applicants. And in a 2019 lawsuit, Asian-American students lost a case asserting that they unfairly received lower “personal ratings” on entrance exams and interviews than students from other groups, for Harvard admissions.
In terms of background, Affirmative Action was initiated sometime after World War II and gained teeth under successive presidential administrations of John F. Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson and Richard M. Nixon, various online history sites outlined. Under pressure from Civil Rights activists, the federal government implemented Affirmative Action as a means to improve employment and educational opportunities for African-Americans and white women heating up after the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The program was broadened to cover Native Americans, Latinos and other minorities. It was extended to colleges and universities and to state and federal agencies.
In the 1970’s there were some effective challenges to Affirmative Action, as in the 1978 case: Regents ofthe University of California v. Bakke. The U.S. Supreme Court struck down the use of quotas to reserve places for minority applicants on college campuses. However, the court preserved the right of colleges to use race as a minor factor in making admissions decisions.
In 1989, the Supreme Court outlawed the use of “minority set-asides,” except in cases where prior racial discrimination could be proven. In 1995, in Adarand Constructors v. Pena, the court determined that federal Affirmative Action programs were unconstitutional unless they fulfilled a “compelling governmental interest.” And in 1996, the Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of Proposition 209, in California, which banned giving preferential treatment to individuals on the basis of race. In 2003, however, the Supreme Court reaffirmed the constitutionality of affirmative action as long as race is not the preeminent factor in admissions decisions.
The current case before the Supreme Court, challenges Grutter v. Bollinger’s decision to uphold Affirmative Action contending that it permits intentional racial discrimination in university admissions.
Temple University journalism professor Linn Washington – who has a Master’s degree in Law and worked for Judge Robert Nix, Jr., the first African-American Chief Justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court (1984-1996) – said that strangely there are no complaints when it comes to legacy admissions for the children of alumnae and special set-asides for the children of big donors. “Yet,” he said, “it is always suspect when Affirmative Action is applied to African-Americans and Latinos.”
The challenge to affirmative action is “consistent with a pattern of institutions in America giving short shrift to Blacks,” he said. “There is still racism in America and that should be a factor in college admissions… There has been a consistent pattern in terms of rulings by the Supreme Court to ignore the patterns of race in America.”
A representative from Philadelphia’s LaSalle University said that the school as a large African-American student body. Lisa Willie from the president’s office said the school will try to continue to reach out “to students who have financial difficulties, who have potential – but who don’t have financial support.
“Consistently, through the years, we have attracted students of all backgrounds,” Willie said. “We work with the LEAP Program,” a program for honors students in the city, “in conjunction with the School District of Philadelphia.” LaSalle allows advanced students from such schools as Central High, to take free college classes on its’ campus after school through a program funded by the Connelly Foundation. The high school students receive full college credit for the courses, and often up to a semester ahead when they begin college after high school graduation.
Drexel University also has a program that pairs its college students with honor-student mentees from Mastery Shoemaker Middle School, who are recommended by the principal. Mastery Schools, in Philadelphia, also has a link with the Community College of Philadelphia to allow honor students to take college classes on it’s campus for free and for full college credit.
LaSalle attempts to help incoming freshman make it through their first year by assigning a “Personal Success Coach” to each new student. The coach is there to help students get internet connections, help with food insecurities or even with bus-fair from time to time, Willie said. “We endeavor to make everyone feel welcome, and like they have a voice, rather than different because of race or color,” she said.
