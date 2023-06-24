Supreme Court

Sometime before the end of June, the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to tightly restrict or ban race-based affirmative action in college admissions, according to legal experts.

In the two Affirmative Action cases, at hand: Students for Fair Admissions vs. President and Fellows of Harvard College — and Students for Fair Admissions vs. the University of North Carolina, The High Court will decide whether or not America’s colleges and universities may continue to use race as a factor in admissions. The lawsuit against Harvard claims that the Ivy League university has favored African-American and Latino students over Asian and white applicants.

